Magic forward Jonathan Isaac does not want to be listed as 7-footer

If you look at Orlando Magic sophomore Jonathan Isaac as he stands next to teammates Mo Bamba and Aaron Gordon, you’ll have to question his height.

Isaac is listed at 6-foot-10 on the team website, but he appears about the same height as Bamba and significantly taller than Gordon. During the 2018 NBA Combine, however, Bamba was the second-tallest player and measured just short of 7-foot-1. Gordon is listed at 6-foot-9, but Isaac is very clearly more than an inch taller.

Jonathan Isaac said he grew but he is too afraid to see how much. Doesn’t want to be called a 7-footer. Don’t worry @jisaac_01, we will list you at 6-foot-12. #MagicMediaDay — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) September 24, 2018

Isaac told reporters that he grew but doesn’t want to tell people how much because he is nervous to be called a 7-footer.

This is nothing new, considering he spoke about a visit to a medical specialist he had when he was 15 years old. At the time, he was 6-foot-5 but was told he could eventually become much taller and he had a similar reaction (via NBA.com):

“When he told me that my growth plates were wide open and I was going be 7-1, I almost walked out. First off, I didn’t believe it and I was really skeptical. I never thought it would get to that point. I thought I’d just be one of those players who was tall for nothing. But now that I’ve gotten to this point, being taller has expanded my game, for sure.’’

The No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft was measured at 6-foot-10 with shoes at the Nike Skills Academy in 2015. The following year, he had grown a half inch when his height was recorded at the Hoops Summit.

According to USA Basketball, the former 6-foot-3 guard grew seven inches between his freshman year and senior year of high school. When asked in 2016 if he thought he was done growing, Isaac said he hoped so because he felt most comfortable playing small forward.

Jonathan Isaac standing next to 7 ft Nikola Vucevic 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJFkFtTKwQ — Orlando Magic Podcast (@OrlandoMagicPC) September 22, 2018

But doctors have told Isaac that his growth plates are “wide open” and a recent photo of him standing next to teammate Nikola Vucevic showed that Isaac might already be taller than the 7-foot big man.

This will remind many of Kevin Durant, who has joked that he is 6-foot-9. Durant, however, finally admitted in 2016 that he is indeed 7-feet tall.

Isaac does not have to worry about playing as the big man for Orlando even though he might be tall enough. When flanked next to Bamba and Vucevic, it would be shocking for him to play anywhere but forward. The front office for the Magic clearly values wingspan and has surrounded him with some of the lengthiest prospects.