Manu Ginobili likely has spot on Spurs' coaching staff if he wants it

After a 16-year career with the San Antonio Spurs, two-time NBA All-Star Manu Ginobili joined Gregg Popovich on his annual coaching retreat.

Pop said he took Manu on the team’s coach’s retreat last week. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) September 24, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said San Antonio would be “eager to accommodate him” if he was interested in a coaching position. The Spurs were also reportedly interested in hiring Ginobili’s longtime teammate Tony Parker as an assistant, but the point guard preferred to play another year.

Ginobili was asked about whether he would consider a coaching gig back in October 2017 (via KSAT):

“I don’t have an interest at this point. [It would be] very rewarding, it feels great [to be considered]. But, yeah, no, at this point it’s not a priority … You never know. Maybe in a few years, I change my mind.”

Popovich said that Ginobili was “smart enough to listen” at the beginning of the retreat. But by the end, he said, the four-time NBA champion was right in the middle of coaching debates.

Pop appreciated that because he knows that the 41-year-old can provide a lot of unique insight based on his experiences. Ginobili previously said that if he could help the organization, he would do so with pleasure.

While it’s unclear if his position on coaching has changed, the situation is one worth monitoring considering he attended the retreat and seems to have a standing offer if he decides to scratch the coaching itch.