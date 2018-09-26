Season preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

STAYING: Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, John Holland, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr, Cedi Osman, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson and Ante Zizic

ADDED: Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Sam Dekker (LA Clippers), Channing Frye (LA Lakers), David Nwaba (Chicago), Billy Preston (Igokea), Levi Randolph (Strasbourg), Collin Sexton (Alabama), Kobi Simmons (Memphis) and Isaiah Taylor (Atlanta).

GONE: Jose Manuel Calderon (Detroit), Jeff Green (Washington), LeBron James (LA Lakers), Kendrick Perkins, London Perrantes (Limoges) and Okaro White (San Antonio).

STRENGTHS: Will Minnesota Kevin Love make a comeback? … That might a bit hard since he’s older, he’s changed his game and so has the NBA, but there’s no question he’s still one of the best power forwards in the league … Will have a chance to shine now that he’s gone from trade rumor fixture to franchise player … They have a plethora of good outside shooters – even though there will not be many open shots to go around compared to previous years … It’s a pretty experienced squad.

WEAKNESSES: They are in for a rough adjustment without LBJ in Cleveland … Last time LeBron left the Cavs they went from best to second-worst in the regular season … Shouldn’t be as terrible this time around, but it will be bad … Who’s going to create off the dribble now? … Aside from Love, no current member of the Cavs has ever averaged 19-plus points per game in an NBA season … They are probably going to struggle offensively … Defense was bad when King James was there and they were playing for something meaningful … Is it going to get better now? … Are veterans used to competing for the title going to be motivated by much more modest goals? … Hard not to think they are better off tanking.

PREDICTION: 4th in the Central Division, 12th in the Eastern Conference.

