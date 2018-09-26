Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be on writing staff for 'Veronica Mars' reboot

Six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will reportedly be a writer for the reboot of Veronica Mars that will air on Hulu next year.

The #VeronicaMars writing staff!@DavidWalpert, @RickFoxTheActor, @rugz19, @kaj33 & Raymond Obstfeld. And yes, if you’re brilliant and give yourself a #PartyDown Twitter handle, I'll hire you. Or, you could be the NBA’s all time leading scorer, but you must still be brilliant. pic.twitter.com/4Qk2uqcKey — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) September 25, 2018

The six-time NBA champion was an actor in Bruce Lee’s debut film Game of Death (1972) as well as Airplane! (1980) and appeared in several other films, television shows and reality TV shows.

He is a best-selling author and his book On The Shoulders of Giants: My Journey Through the Harlem Renaissance (2007) was eventually turned into a documentary in 2011. Abdul-Jabbar has also published cultural criticism for Time and The Hollywood Reporter.

This will not be his first foray into fiction, however, as he has written a novel about Sherlock Holmes’ brother. The 71-year-old has unique experiences and an outlook on the world that will undoubtedly lend an interesting perspective to the writers’ room for the show.