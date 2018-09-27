With the much-anticipated arrival of the 2018-19 season, hype for the NBA is reaching a fever pitch.

And thanks to a new batch of supremely talented rookies and well-established superstars switching sides, predicting every team’s likeliest award-winner is a difficult exercise.

Regardless, we decided to do it anyway.

Below, we break down each team’s best chance at winning an award this season.

ATLANTA HAWKS

TRAE YOUNG , ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

An explosive score-first guard with underrated vision and creativity as a passer, Trae Young gives the Atlanta Hawks their best chance at hardware this upcoming season. What he will almost certainly lack in efficiency, he’ll likely make up for with highlight plays which could resonate in the minds of award voters. Young’s ability to knock down deep, pull-up bombs and dish tidy dimes should make him a fun player to watch in his first year, even if it doesn’t lead to many wins for the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19.