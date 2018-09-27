Jerry Stackhouse mediated beef between Stephen Jackson, Andrew Wiggins

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson spoke to Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum about his recent beef with Minnesota Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins.

Jackson had plenty of words for Wiggins and his brother, Nick, after Jimmy Butler demanded a trade away from the Timberwolves. His criticism was that Wiggins does not play with heart while Butler does, which prompted a since-deleted but heated exchange between Jackson and Wiggins.

During his appearance on McCollum’s podcast, Jackson explained how one of his mentors was able to step in and resolve the potentially budding issue. Jerry Stackhouse, an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, made a call to the current ESPN analyst.

Jackson originally posted an Instagram alluding to Stackhouse’s involvement and was asked to clarify what happened (via Pull Up):

“Stackhouse called me and said he wanted to reach out to me because he didn’t want nobody to get hurt… It wasn’t never to that point with me where I wanted to see him and hurt him. It was words… I wanted Stackhouse to understand that… It really was a blessing in disguise because I really wanted to [end it]… Whatever direction he wanted to go, I was going to go with it.”

Jackson explained to McCollum that he “listens to his big homies” when they speak. He knew Stackhouse is close with Andrew’s father Mitchell Wiggins because they are both from North Carolina.

Nick Wiggins was on the roster for Toronto’s G League team, Raptors 905, when Stackhouse was an assistant for the Raptors, where they may have had a connection. Stackhouse became the head coach for Raptors 905 just one season after Wiggins was cut from the roster.

Stackhouse provided Jackson with Andrew’s phone number, but the ESPN analyst never reached out. He said he would let Stackhouse handle it, but also said he would clarify his point to Wiggins if he does ever happen to meet the Minnesota wing.