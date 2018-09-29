Season preview: Indiana Pacers

STAYING: Ike Anigbogu, Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph, TJ Leaf, Ben Moore, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young.

ADDED: Tyreke Evans (Memphis), Alize Johnson (Missouri State), Omari Johnson (Memphis), Aaron Holiday (UCLA), Doug McDermott (Dallas), Kyle O’Quinn (New York), Elijah Stewart (USC) and CJ Wilcox (Portland).

GONE: Trevor Booker (Shanxi Brave Dragons), Al Jefferson (Xinjiang Flying Tigers), Alex Poythress (Atlanta), Glenn Robinson III (Detroit), Lance Stephenson (LA Lakers) and Joe Young (Nanjing Monkey King).

STRENGTHS: When many had given up on him, Victor Oladipo all of a sudden became a star before our eyes last season … He may be in contention for the title of best shooting guard not named James … Tremendous impact on both ends for Indiana … With him on the court, the Pacers were 14.2 points per 100 possessions better last year … Quite a deep squad around him with many serviceable NBA players … They should not struggle as much when Dipo heads to the bench this time … Team has great versatility and toughness … Chemistry was phenomenal last year.

WEAKNESSES: Oladipo may be their lone Top 50 player … Talent-wise, they are not up there with other Eastern powers … They could use a stretch four … Not out of the question that they come down to earth this season after overachieving last year.

PREDICTION: 1st in the Central Division, 4th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: