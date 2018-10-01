Report: NBA would ban Kanye West's upcoming Yeezy basketball shoe

While often in the news cycle for myriad reasons, Kanye West has caught the attention of the NBA with his upcoming basketball sneaker.

BREAKING: The NBA plans to ban Kanye West’s recently shown Adidas Yeezy basketball sneaker.https://t.co/JOcRH3HwbU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 1, 2018

The NBA is expected to ban the shoe. But it has nothing to do with the sneaker’s branding (JR Smith will reportedly get fined if he does not cover his Supreme tattoo) or any of his bizarre antics. The issue is that the shoe would be too shiny.

According to industry expert Nick DePaula, the musician’s collaboration with Adidas will likely not be allowed on an NBA court (via ESPN):

“Kanye West is expected to debut his first-ever Yeezy basketball sneaker on the feet of Adidas athletes during the upcoming NBA season. But the league office would ban the current version of the sneaker on court because of its gleaming, reflective material heel, according to industry sources.”

DePaula noted that the heel panel could potentially distract fans and folks watching on TV. West has called the sneaker YZY BSKTBL and said they will “definitely” drop sometime this season.

NBA players John Wall, Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Young (if he gets signed) are reportedly considering wearing the shoe. However, the designers will need to make a significant change to the reflective heel for them to ever see an NBA court.