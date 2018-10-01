Season preview: Milwaukee Bucks

STAYING: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Sterling Brown, Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, Thon Maker, Khris Middleton, Shabazz Muhammad, Tony Snell, DJ Wilson and Tyler Zeller.

ADDED: Pat Connaughton (Portland), Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova), Trevon Duval (Duke), Tim Frazier (Washington), Ersan Ilyasova (Philadelphia), Brook Lopez (LA Lakers), Jaylen Morris (Atlanta) and Christian Wood (Delaware).

GONE: Brandon Jennings (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Jabari Parker (Chicago), Marshall Plumlee and Jason Terry.

STRENGTHS: The Bucks have something most teams lack: a full-blown NBA superstar … Do-it-all Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the MVP conversation last season and should have an even better shot at it this year in his Age-24 campaign … He’s an efficient triple-double threat every night with an awesome combination of athleticism, skill, smarts and motor … Antetokounmpo alone makes Milwaukee one of the top fast-break teams in the league … Khris Middleton is an underrated wing sidekick for the Greek Freak … The addition of Brook Lopez was quite interesting … For all his flaws as a rebounder, Lopez is a solid rim protector with very nice shooting touch which now extends to the three-point line … Super long squad … Fine coach in Mike Budenholzer.

WEAKNESSES: Giannis’ supporting cast is solid but unspectacular … Not enough talent and not enough shooting around him … For a team with such length, they have done a poor job at protecting the rim … Not to mention rebounding … Milwaukee was the third-worst team in the NBA in rebounding differential in 2017-18.

PREDICTION: 2nd in the Central Division, 5th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: