Season preview: Golden State Warriors

STAYING: Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Damian Jones, Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson.

ADDED: DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), Marcus Derrickson (Georgetown), Jacob Evans (Cincinnati), Danuel House (Phoenix), Jonas Jerebko (Utah), Damion Lee (Atlanta), Alfonzo McKinnie (Toronto), Kendrick Nunn (Oakland) and Tyler Ulis (Phoenix).

GONE: Chris Boucher (Toronto), Patrick McCaw, JaVale McGee (LA Lakers), Zaza Pachulia (Detroit), David West (retired) and Nick Young.

STRENGTHS: The best team ever assembled got better after upgrading center position from Zaza Pachulia/JaVale McGee to DeMarcus Cousins … In the process, they become even more versatile … Except Klay Thompson, who’s no joke, all starters are in the best-player-at-their-position debate … When everybody is healthy, they will likely start five future Hall of Famers … The Warriors have more star power, better shooting and better spacing than any other team in the NBA right now or probably ever … Even when down by a sizeable margin, you don’t get the feeling they are out of the game … With Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Thompson, they can scorch earth offensively in no time … Anchored by Draymond Green, the Warriors can also play lockdown defense when into it … They should be players in buyout season when veterans chasing that championship ring become available … So yeah, they might have a stronger roster in the spring.

WEAKNESSES: They have won too damn much and may get lazy … You could tell that was the case at some points during the last regular season … Sometimes it can be hard to switch it on when you have been coasting for weeks … With $103 million in salaries for just four players, there’s not much money to splurge on depth … Cousins’ mercurial personality might be an odd fit in the Bay Area … What if he’s not healthy enough this year? … We’re basically nitpicking here because there’s almost no visible chink in the Warriors’ armor.

PREDICTION: 1st in the Pacific Division, 1st in the Western Conference.

