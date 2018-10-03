NBA season preview: Predicting awards, ranking Top 10 players and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his colleague Frank Urbina to preview the 2018-19 NBA season. They predict who will win the NBA’s end-of-season awards, rank the league’s top-10 players and name some under-the-radar players who are poised to break out. Later this week, we’ll release part two of our season preview, which focuses more on teams. Time-stamps are below!

2:07: Breaking down the 2018-19 Most Valuable Player race. Alex and Frank predict who will win the award.

7:20: Breaking down the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year race.

13:00: Breaking down the 2018-19 Sixth Man of the Year race.

16:35: Breaking down the 2018-19 Most Improved Player race.

25:27: Breaking down the 2018-19 Defensive Player of the Year race.

30:10: Breaking down the 2018-19 Coach of the Year race.

32:53: Breaking down the 2018-19 Executive of the Year race.

41:20: Who are the Top 10 best players in the NBA entering this season? The guys give their lists and explain their order.

1:01:47: Alex and Frank each name several players who are flying under-the-radar but seemed poised to make a significant impact this season.

This episode is sponsored by MackWeldon.com. For 20% off your first purchase, enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE at checkout. If you need new underwear, socks, shirts, undershirts, hoodies or sweatpants, head to their website and use the promo code HOOPSHYPE to save money!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.