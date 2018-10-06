Season preview: Sacramento Kings

STAYING: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Willie Cauley-Stein, De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson, Kosta Koufos, Skal Labissiere, Frank Mason, Zach Randolph and Iman Shumpert.

ADDED: Jamel Artis (Orlando), Marvin Bagley (Duke), Nemanja Bjelica (Minnesota), Yogi Ferrell (Dallas), Wenyen Gabriel (Kentucky), Kalin Lucas (Hapoel Jerusalem), Ben McLemore (Memphis) and Cam Reynolds (Tulane).

GONE: Bruno Caboclo (Houston), Vince Carter (Atlanta), Jack Cooley (Dinamo Sassari), Nigel Hayes (Galatasaray), JaKarr Sampson (Chicago) and Garrett Temple (Memphis).

STRENGTHS: Intriguing young backcourt with De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic … Sacramento’s stated intention of pushing the pace more is good news considering Fox is one of the quickest players in the league … They have a top Rookie of the Year candidate in Marvin Bagley.

WEAKNESSES: Roster is full of unproven young talent without winning experience at the pro level … As of now, probably not a single Top 20 player at their position … They could use a more modern offense with fewer mid-range shots and more threes … Scoring will not come easy and it’s hard to picture them being semi-decent defensively … It’s a badly managed franchise … They’re better off focusing on developing young guys without caring too much about wins right now.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Pacific Division, 15th in the Western Conference.

SALARIES: