Season preview: Dallas Mavericks

STAYING: Jose Juan Barea, Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Jones, Maxi Kleber, Wesley Matthews, Salah Mejri, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Powell and Dennis Smith.

ADDED: Kostas Antetokounmpo (Dayton), Ryan Broekhoff (Lokomotiv Kuban), Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Luka Doncic (Real Madrid), Devin Harris (Denver), DeAndre Jordan (LA Clippers), Daryl Macon (Arkansas), Codi Miller-McIntyre (Parma), Raymond Spalding (Louisville) and Ding Yanyuhang (Shandong Golden Stars).

GONE: Kyle Collinsworth (Toronto), Seth Curry (Portland), Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento), Aaron Harrison (Galatasaray), Doug McDermott (Indiana), Johnathan Motley (LA Clippers) and Nerlens Noel (Oklahoma City).

STRENGTHS: Rick Carlisle‘s coaching is an asset as he tends to maximize the talent available … They massively upgraded the center position and improved athleticism with the signing of DeAndre Jordan … He addresses team’s woes at rebounding and rim protection … Quite a promising backcourt with Dennis Smith and Luka Doncic … The crafty Slovenian is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

WEAKNESSES: A roster with solid players but no stars is not going to cut it the super tough Western Conference … Harrison Barnes is a fine player, but having him as your go-to scorer is not ideal … The legendary Dirk Nowitzki is on his last legs and will be hard for him to be effective … They are quite thin at the wing … Handing the keys of the franchise to the young guys would be the smart thing to do long-term, but may hurt in the Ws column this year.

PREDICTION: 4th in the Southwest Division, 12th in the Western Conference.

