Season preview: New York Knicks

STAYING: Ron Baker, Trey Burke, Damyean Dotson, Tim Hardaway Jr, Isaiah Hicks, Enes Kanter, Luke Kornet, Courtney Lee, Emmanuel Mudiay, Joakim Noah, Frank Ntilikina, Kristaps Porzingis and Lance Thomas.

ADDED: Kadeem Allen (Boston), Mario Hezonja (Orlando), Kevin Knox (Kentucky), Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier (Arizona) and Noah Vonleh (Portland).

GONE: Michael Beasley (LA Lakers), Jarrett Jack (New Orleans), Kyle O’Quinn (Indiana) and Troy Williams (New Orleans).

STRENGTHS: A healthy Kristaps Porzingis is among the top big men in the league thanks to freakish length, great athleticism and remarkable shooting skills … Enes Kanter is a force scoring in the paint and as an offensive rebounder.

WEAKNESSES: They are nowhere ready to compete for anything with Porzingis sidelined for much of the year … The Knicks have a bunch of interesting projects, but probably no other Top 100 player outside of the two mentioned above … New York was among the worst teams in both offensive and defensive rating last season and that was with KP playing 48 games … David Fizdale has a tough job ahead trying to change the losing culture of this storied franchise.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Atlantic Division, 14th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: