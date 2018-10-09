Season preview: Orlando Magic

STAYING: DJ Augustin, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Wesley Iwundu, Terrence Ross, Jonathon Simmons and Nikola Vucevic.

ADDED: Braian Angola (Florida State), Mo Bamba (Texas), Isaiah Briscoe (Kalev), Troy Caupain (Udine), Devin Davis (University of Houston), Melvin Frazier (Tulane), Jerian Grant (Chicago), Amile Jefferson (Minnesota), BJ Johnson (La Salle), Jarell Martin (Memphis) and Timofey Mozgov (Brooklyn).

GONE: Arron Afflalo, Jamel Artis, Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte), Mario Hezonja (New York), Shelvin Mack (Memphis), Rodney Purvis and Marreese Speights (Guangzhou Long-Lions).

STRENGTHS: There’s reason for optimism with Aaron Gordon … He took a step forward last season and should continue to flourish in a featured role at the PF position, where he can take advantage of his explosiveness … No one will be surprised if he makes the All-Star Game this year … They can put together really athletic lineups with guys like Gordon, Terrence Ross, Jonathon Simmons, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba … There’s length aplenty … More than decent frontcourt depth … Steve Clifford was a solid hire at the head coach position.

WEAKNESSES: Hole at the point guard position … They have backup types there vying for a starting spot … On paper, looks like they have one of the worst backcourts in the league … Offensively, not one of the scariest teams around … No member of this squad has ever averaged 20 ppg in a season … They could use some shooters … Not much there in terms of veteran leadership or winning experience … With so many young prospects, they are probably not all in about trying to make the playoffs this year.

PREDICTION: 4th Southeast Division, 10th Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: