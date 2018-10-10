Season preview: Brooklyn Nets

STAYING: Jarrett Allen, DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Caris LeVert and D’Angelo Russell.

ADDED: Mitch Creek (Gottingen), Ed Davis (Portland), Jared Dudley (Phoenix), Kenneth Faried (Denver), Treveon Graham (Charlotte), Rodions Kurucs (FC Barcelona), Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Dzanan Musa (Cedevita Zagreb), Nuni Omot (Baylor), Theo Pinson (North Carolina) and Alan Williams (Phoenix).

GONE: Quincy Acy, Dante Cunningham (San Antonio), Milton Doyle (Murcia), Jeremy Lin (Atlanta), Timofey Mozgov (Orlando), Jahlil Okafor (New Orleans), Nik Stauskas (Portland), James Webb (Bonn) and Isaiah Whitehead (Lokomotiv Kuban).

STRENGTHS: They should have solid point guard play with D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie, who come off a strong year with the Nets – albeit one cut short by injury for Russell … Could the former Laker emerge into the star he was expected to become in La La Land? … Jarrett Allen will be a young player to keep an eye on … They may have something special there … You couldn’t question effort and execution during Kenny Atkinson‘s first year coaching in Brooklyn.

WEAKNESSES: Talent-wise, it’s a very limited team … They have few starting-caliber players … Effort can only take you so far … They shoot a lot of threes, but miss the mark a lot too … Only Houston hit more three-pointers in 2017-18 … Only 10 squads shot worse percentages … Did offseason additions address that plus their rebounding woes?

PREDICTION: 4th in the Atlantic Division, 11th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: