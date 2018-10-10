NBA scout: Kings may pursue big-contract players like Griffin, Wiggins

The Sacramento Kings have enough cap space and tradable assets that their roster could look very different once the trade deadline passes.

Kings, and potentially Bulls, are sitting on a bunch of cap space. They might now be best to just hold on to it in to the season at this point. There will be teams looking to shed salary all year long. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 13, 2018

According to an NBA scout who recently spoke about the outlook of the league, the Kings could be a perfect trade partner for a team looking to offload one of the more expensive players (via Sports Illustrated):

“Circle these guys as a trade team. They can take on a bad contract or someone else’s mistake and offer some young guys in return. They searched for Rudy Gay and Buddy Hield in the past and I think they’ll try to do that again. They tried to sign Zach LaVine too. I could see them chasing an Andrew Wiggins or a Blake Griffin in a trade.”

While this was not necessarily an informed report and likely more just speculation, the concept makes sense when considering what their financial situation looks like right now.

Their depth chart is filled with big men and guards (but not wings) and they would presumably want to package some of their overlaps into a much bigger piece. As they wait for their young players like De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III to develop, they could utilize the trade market to add notable players (which they have often failed to do via free agency).

If the Timberwolves hadn't given Andrew Wiggins that massive extension last year, who would've signed him this summer? I suppose the Kings probably could've given him an offer sheet similar to the one they gave Zach LaVine. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 13, 2018

Sacramento has struggled to sign coveted players in recent years, but has not been shy about pursuing them. If the Timberwolves didn’t offer Wiggins a maximum contract when they did, the Kings would have actually made sense as a landing spot.

His high usage rate would not have been as big of an issue, considering they lack the necessary scoring options, and Wiggins could step into the role as a primary offensive focus during their rebuilding process. The Toronto Raptors had inquired about trading for Wiggins and as Minnesota goes through a culture change, it seems within the realm of possibility that other teams could reach out as well.

Wiggins is only 23 years old and perhaps a change of scenery would help his overall ceiling.

Griffin, meanwhile, might make less sense since he will turn 30 years old this year and is not on the same timeline as the rest of Sacramento’s roster. But if the Pistons don’t see him pairing well with Andre Drummond, it would at least be something worth monitoring – for both parties.