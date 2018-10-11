Season preview: Charlotte Hornets

STAYING: Dwayne Bacon, Nicolas Batum, Willy Hernangomez, Frank Kaminsky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jeremy Lamb, Malik Monk, Kemba Walker, Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller.

ADDED: Jaylen Barford (Arkansas), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Joe Chealey (Charleston), Devonte Graham (Kansas), JP Macura (Xavier), Tony Parker (San Antonio), Zach Smith (Texas Tech) and Isaiah Wilkins (Virginia).

GONE: Michael Carter-Williams (Houston), Treveon Graham (Brooklyn), Dwight Howard (Washington), Mangok Mathiang (Cremona), Marcus Paige (Partizan) and Julyan Stone (Venezia).

STRENGTHS: Charlotte should once again get All-Star play at point guard position from Kemba Walker … Once strictly a slasher to the basket, he now has the three-point shooting thing down pat and become one of the top players at his position … You can do a lot worse than versatile Nicolas Batum paired with defensive ace Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at the wing … Pretty good athleticism at the center spot.

WEAKNESSES: They don’t really awe you with offensive talent … It’s basically a borderline All-Star surrounded by OK players … Will Walker finish the season in Charlotte considering he’s a free agent next summer and Charlotte seems stuck in mediocrity … They have not done well with games on the line recently … They replaced Steve Clifford with James Borrego, who learned from Gregg Popovich but has little head coaching experience.

PREDICTION: 3rd in the Southeast Division, 9th in the Western Conference.

