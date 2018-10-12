Season preview: Atlanta Hawks

STAYING: Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Bembry, John Collins, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Dorsey, Miles Plumlee and Taurean Prince.

ADDED: Jaylen Adams (St. Bonaventure), Justin Anderson (Philadelphia), Vince Carter (Sacramento), Daniel Hamilton (Oklahoma City), Kevin Huerter (Maryland), Alex Len (Phoenix), Jeremy Lin (Brooklyn), Alex Poythress (Indiana), Thomas Robinson (Khimki), Omari Spellman (Villanova) and Trae Young (Oklahoma).

GONE: Tyler Cavanaugh (Utah), Antonius Cleveland (Chicago), Malcolm Delaney (Guangdong Southern Tigers), Damion Lee (Golden State), Josh Magette (Cedevita Zagreb), Jaylen Morris (Milwaukee), Mike Muscala (Philadelphia), Dennis Schroeder (Oklahoma City), Isaiah Taylor (Cleveland) and Andrew White (Afyon).

STRENGTHS: Trae Young, Taurean Prince and John Collins will be given every chance to succeed … You would expect them to push the pace in order to create opportunities in transition.

WEAKNESSES: In terms of proven talent, they may have the worst roster in the NBA … It’s a full-blown rebuilding year in which the focus will be on developing young guys … As usual with teams full of players trying to establish themselves, there’s great risk of selfish, discombobulated play … If they lead the league in turnovers, it will not come as a major surprise.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Southeast Division, 15th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: