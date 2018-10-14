The 10 biggest X-Factors in the NBA entering the 2018-19 season

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina share their biggest X-Factors to watch throughout the 2018-19 NBA season. These are key contributors who have the ability to take their squad to the next level if they play well.
This episode is brought to you by Hims. If you’re starting to lose your hair, the doctors at ForHims.com are here to help. They’ll send you a prescription medication to fight hair loss. They have a special deal for our listeners: Go to ForHims.com/Hype and you’ll get a $5 trial month.
Podcast, Featured, Podcast, Brook Lopez, Dante Exum, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas, Jamal Murray, James Ennis, Josh Richardson, Julius Randle, Markelle Fultz, Tyreke Evans, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards
Comments