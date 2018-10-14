USA Today Sports

The 10 biggest X-Factors in the NBA entering the 2018-19 season

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina share their biggest X-Factors to watch throughout the 2018-19 NBA season. These are key contributors who have the ability to take their squad to the next level if they play well.

