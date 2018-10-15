Season preview: Miami Heat

STAYING: Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Wayne Ellington, Udonis Haslem, James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr, Rodney McGruder, Kelly Olynyk, Josh Richardson, Dwyane Wade, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow.

ADDED: Yante Maten (Georgia) and Duncan Robinson (Michigan).

GONE: Luke Babbitt, Jordan Mickey (Khimki) and Derrick Walton.

STRENGTHS: Versatility … Depth … Serviceable players at all five positions … Plenty of trade chips that could help land a true NBA star … Say a Jimmy Butler … Team culture is one of effort … It shows on the defensive end, where they have been a Top 7 squad two years in a row … Though showing signs of decline, Goran Dragic is among the top point guards in the Eastern Conference … Good Hassan Whiteside is an impact player able to swat shots left and right, rebound with the best of them and put some points on the board … They should have good locker room leadership with Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem back in the fold … Erik Spoelstra remains an elite NBA head coach.

WEAKNESSES: For now, lack of star power … No Top 30 player on this roster … They lack that go-to guy who’s going to carry them offensively … Bad Hassan Whiteside is a disinterested defender who, unlike most of his teammates, plays with lackadaisical effort.

PREDICTION: 1st in the Southeast Division, 6th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: