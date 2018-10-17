Bobby Portis on Bulls' young core, new acquisitions, culture and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Chicago Bulls big man Bobby Portis. Portis is entering his fourth season in the NBA and he discussed a wide array of topics on this episode. Time-stamps are below:

1:50: Portis shares his offseason training and what aspects of his game he worked on. He also talks about his travels over the summer break.

2:40: In today’s NBA, the role of the big man has drastically changed. Portis discusses this change and how he’s adjusted.

4:25: Portis came off the bench in all but four games last season and he’ll be Chicago’s sixth man once again this season. He discusses some advantages of coming off the bench.

5:30: Last year, the Bulls won just 27 games. Portis believes Chicago was better than their record indicated and, as an intense competitor, explains how tough it was to lose so many games.

6:40: Jabari Parker was the Bulls’ big free-agency addition. Portis shares what he’s seen from Parker behind the scenes and how the former Milwaukee Buck can help his new team.

7:18: Portis has been impressed by the Bulls’ first-round picks – Wendell Carter Jr. (No. 7) and Chandler Hutchison (No. 22) – and he shared what he’s seen from them behind the scenes.

7:50: The Bulls and Portis’ camp weren’t able to agree upon a contract extension prior to the deadline, meaning he’ll hit restricted free agency this summer. After talks heated up, why didn’t a deal get done? And is Portis disappointed?

8:45: Portis has said that he has “Bulls DNA” and loves Chicago. Does he want to stay with the Bulls for his entire career?

10:00: Porter surprised his mother, Tina Edwards, with a new home. She raised him as a single parent and is extremely supportive, so he discusses what it meant for him to be able to give back to her.

12:00: What kind of information and advice did your vets share with you when you first entered the NBA?

12:55: From Portis’ final game in college to right now, how much has he improved as a player and what specific aspects of his game have developed the most?

13:45: If Portis wasn’t playing professional basketball, what would he be doing right now? What career would he have pursued?

14:30: Portis shares some of his non-basketball interests and hobbies. For example, Portis loves bowling and he said he believes he’s one of the top-tier bowlers in the NBA.

15:40: Portis’ NBA 2K19 rating recently came out and he’s a 79 overall. Does he care about that?

16:30: When he’s not playing basketball or video games, Portis is playing “cards, spades, dominoes and booray.” He discusses some of his games against teammates.

17:15: The general consensus is that the Bulls are rebuilding and won’t be very good this year. Portis responds to that, sharing his expectations for this season.

17:55: What are the Bulls’ biggest strengths as a team?

19:05: After the incident with Nikola Mirotic, some people have preconceived notions about Portis before they even meet him. Portis said he doesn’t feel like people judge him and explains that he has a very different attitude and personality when he’s on the court versus when he’s not hooping.

19:55: What are the biggest misconceptions about Portis?

20:20: Portis talks about the Bulls’ culture and how this a tight-knit group.

