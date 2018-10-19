Ranking the 20 greatest players to play for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are arguably the most storied franchise in the NBA and a case could be made for them in all of major sports. The Celtics have seen legend after legend don the green.

Who’s the best? Let’s count down the top 20 and find out who had the top career – not only with Boston – to play as a Celtic.

20. Dennis Johnson

Dennis Johnson was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics out of Pepperdine in 1976. The 6-foot-4 guard was a three-time NBA champion, including earning Finals MVP honors in 1979 as a member of the Sonics. He was a five-time All-Star and All-NBA 1st team in 1981. His defensive prowess earned him first-team honors from 1979-83 and in 1987. A Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, Johnson played seven seasons for Boston after being dealt from Phoenix in 1983. He died at the age of 52 on Feb. 22, 2007.