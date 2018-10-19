WNBA superstar Sue Bird meeting with Nuggets about working for team

Sue Bird, a three-time champion and 11-time All-Star in the WNBA, was seen at practice for the Denver Nuggets on Friday afternoon.

WNBA star Sue Bird was at #Nuggets practice today. She is meeting with the executive staff this week, which could turn into working with the team. She is still playing, so could not be hired to a full time position. — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) October 19, 2018

The former No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA is also a two-time NCAA champion, four-time Euroleague champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist. After winning her most recent title with the Seattle Storm last season, the 38-year-old point guard still expects to continue her professional career as a player.

Her meeting with the Nuggets could eventually lead to a position with the team. While it’s unclear what type of role she could land with the squad, it wouldn’t start off as a full-time gig.

According to TJ McBride, it’s most likely would be a job in the front office and not the coaching staff (via Mile High Sports):

“Sources have told Mile High Sport that if Bird is hired, it would be as an intern. She has not retired from the WNBA and is expected to play with the Seattle Storm this upcoming season… If Bird does eventually get hired as an intern with Denver, a Nuggets team source has indicated that she would be more involved in the front office and not as a coach. Mile High Sports has also learned that these conversations have gone on for the somewhere around two months, if not longer.”

While some have suggested that she could have a future as a player-coach in the WNBA, McBride writes that her interest would presumably be in a front-office position.

Sue Bird has what it takes to be the next #WNBA player to coach in the NBA The Seattle Storm point guard is widely respected by players and coaches in the WNBA and NBA alike. Bird has the mentality to be the next Becky Hammon if she so chooses. https://t.co/11X5QDAmMB pic.twitter.com/0xmRX0JhFt — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) May 17, 2018

