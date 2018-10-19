WNBA superstar Sue Bird meeting with Nuggets about working for team

Sue Bird, a three-time champion and 11-time All-Star in the WNBA, was seen at practice for the Denver Nuggets on Friday afternoon.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA is also a two-time NCAA champion, four-time Euroleague champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist. After winning her most recent title with the Seattle Storm last season, the 38-year-old point guard still expects to continue her professional career as a player.
Her meeting with the Nuggets could eventually lead to a position with the team. While it’s unclear what type of role she could land with the squad, it wouldn’t start off as a full-time gig.
According to TJ McBride, it’s most likely would be a job in the front office and not the coaching staff (via Mile High Sports):
“Sources have told Mile High Sport that if Bird is hired, it would be as an intern. She has not retired from the WNBA and is expected to play with the Seattle Storm this upcoming season… If Bird does eventually get hired as an intern with Denver, a Nuggets team source has indicated that she would be more involved in the front office and not as a coach. Mile High Sports has also learned that these conversations have gone on for the somewhere around two months, if not longer.”
While some have suggested that she could have a future as a player-coach in the WNBA, McBride writes that her interest would presumably be in a front-office position.
