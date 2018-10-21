Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo beef goes back to a 2008 Team USA decision

The brawl between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at Staples Center offered insightful background about two of the main culprits: Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul.

Sources: Lakers officials watched tape and are backing Rajon Rondo’s contention that he didn’t spit on Chris Paul. Meanwhile, CP3 and Rockets are insisting that Rondo did spit. “Lot of history between them,” one source connected to both players says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was a “lot of history” between Rondo and Paul, which led to the two coming to blows on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

His ESPN colleague, Brian Windhorst, spoke to our own Alex Kennedy about this exact situation (via The HoopsHype Podcast):

“Paul and Rondo have been at odds for at least 10 years, to my knowledge. It probably goes even further back than that. I know that they both were competing for spots on the 2008 Olympic Team, the Redeem Team. The guys really wanted to be on that team. Chris Paul was established as one of the best point guards in the league… but there was some real competition… He beat Rondo out and Rondo got cut, and Rondo was not happy about it because he had just won a championship.”

Several others have joined the conversation, adding fuel to the fire that the two players might be bigger rivals than we ever realized.

According to Paul Pierce, who played alongside Rondo in Boston and Paul on the Clippers, the two players have “never” liked each other. Another former teammate, Jared Sullinger, tweeted that the exchange is nothing new between both parties. Doc Rivers, who has coached both, was not surprised either.

"I am not surprised at all. … Rondo and Chris Paul have never liked each other." – @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/3qDRJYHa6U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 21, 2018

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, someone in Rondo’s family “confronted” Paul’s wife Jada Paul during the game. Rockets beat writer Jonathan Feigen reported that the person made “inappropriate comments” after the altercation.

Back in 2009, Rondo and Paul were separated before a postgame scuffle nearly broke out between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

After the incident nearly a decade ago, the PR department for the Celtics noted that Rondo requested reporters never ask him about Paul. But the bad blood only escalated last night.

Rondo vs. Chris Paul has been brewing for a decade pic.twitter.com/4kV9qnNNwt — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) October 21, 2018

Related Celtics nearly traded Paul Pierce for Chris Paul on his draft night