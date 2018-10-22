NBA prospect Darius Bazley can earn up to $14 million with New Balance

Darius Bazley, a top basketball prospect who once committed to play for Syracuse, opted to become a professional rather than play in college.

While he had originally spurned the NCAA for the G League, he then decided to use the year in between high school and the NBA to prepare himself for the NBA. He is represented by Rich Paul at Klutch Sports, which means he shares an agent with stars like LeBron James and Ben Simmons among others.

Marc Stein reports that the 6-foot-9 prospect has signed a unique endorsement deal with New Balance (via New York Times):

“Paul revealed he has arranged for Bazley to spend the heart of the college basketball season — January, February and March — as an intern at New Balance … The internship, to be precise, is folded into a handsome shoe contract Bazley, 18, has landed with New Balance on the lure of his pro potential. According to Paul, Bazley’s multiyear deal will pay him $1 million ‘no matter what happens’ with his NBA career — and can pay up to $14 million if he reaches all performance incentives.”

For basketball preparation, Bazley is reportedly training with two-time NBA champion and 2006 Sixth Man of the Year Mike Miller, who is currently an assistant coach for the University of Memphis.

It’s worth noting that this is a path others can try to replicate in the future.

The league announced “select contracts” last week, which will allow top prospects like Bazley who would have otherwise left the NCAA after one year earn up to $125,000 in the G League as they wait out their one post-high-school year to become eligible for the NBA draft.

While these select-contract players would not have time to intern for a company like Bazley will with New Balance due to their G League schedule, they would be able to accept an endorsement deal to earn even more money prior to entering the NBA.

Such a deal is not be allowed within NCAA bylaws because it would interfere with their status as an amateur.

Paul believes the deal with New Balance offers Bazley insight into “a business that actually aligns with his interests” as opposed to attending college and getting one year of credits for classes that won’t pertain to his (primary) career. Paul also believes the current partnership will keep the young man engaged and interested every day.

