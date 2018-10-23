The best winning streaks to start an NBA season

Getting out of the blocks is a great way to set yourself up for a winning season. With that in mind, here are teams that opened with powerhouse winning streaks before absorbing a loss, and looking at whether they finished what they started.
12. SEATTLE SUPERSONICS (10-0, 1993-94)
George Karl’s Sonics will not be remembered for this or the overall 16-1 start. The blemish they wear is being a No. 1 seed to be ousted by a No. 8 team, the Denver Nuggets. Gary Payton and the Sonics finished the regular season with a 63-19 record and won the first two games of the best-of-five series vs. Denver before disaster struck and the Nuggets reeled off three wins in a row.
