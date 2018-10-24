Secondary market prices for Nets tickets jump 16% for 2018-19 season

After three seasons of failing to reach the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets look to be at a turning point. The team has added a slew of young players and is standing on the cusp of a season that could result in not only making the playoffs, but also setting the stage for future success. Fans are buying into the Nets long-term plan, and prices for 2018-19 Brooklyn Nets tickets are up nearly 16% over last season, catapulting the Nets into the No. 6 spot in terms of ticket average on the secondary market, according to data from secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ.com. The Golden State Warriors are ranked No. 1, with a $463 average asking price.

Good health and a breakout player will be critical to the Nets’ 2018-19 success, but either way, the team will go into the 2019 offseason with plenty of cap room, and a shot at building on the foundation they’ve put into place over the last several seasons. Brooklyn has added Shabazz Napier in addition to a couple of European prospects through the draft, while unloading Jeremy Lin, Timofey Mozgov and Jahlil Okafor. The moves set the Nets up to potentially be competitive this year and have lots to spend ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The average asking price on the secondary market is $212, making it the most expensive since TicketIQ.com began tracking data in 2011. The 2013-14 season, a year after the Nets moved to Brooklyn, and broke a five-year playoff drought, was the most expensive, at $229.

Nets season tickets are available through the team, and can be purchased in full- and half-season packages. In addition, there are several ticket packages that include food and access to other Barclays Center events. Single-game tickets are available through primary market partner Ticketmaster, though some games, including the October 19 home opener against the cross-town rival New York Knicks and the October 28 Golden State Warriors game, are already sold out. TicketIQ.com has secondary market tickets available for all games, including the home opener. Available tickets for that game include seats in Section Lower 23, Row 18 for $306 or seats high above the action in Section 231, Row 13 for $105. Both sets of tickets come with the company’s Low Price Guarantee.

As is a trend across the NBA, the two most expensive games this season have little do with the Nets product on the floor — fans can’t seem to wait to see LeBron James in a Lakers uniform. The new LeBron Lakers make their first visit to Brooklyn on December 18, and the average asking price for tickets is $371. The next most expensive game is October 28, when the defending NBA champion Warriors visit the Nets. The current average asking price for that game is $331.

A chance just to be in the building when LeBron comes to town won’t be cheap either. A seat on the way up in the corner of Barclays Center in Section 230, Row 13 starts at $112.

The next three most expensive are $305 March 30 vs. Atlantic Division rival Boston, $269 January 14 vs. the Celtics, and $247 January 25 vs. the cross-town rival New York Knicks.