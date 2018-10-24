Wizards' Markieff Morris fined for attempting to 'pants' Seth Curry

Washington Wizards veteran Markieff Morris had a bizarre interaction with Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry on Monday evening.

Markieff Morris has been fined $15K for his attempted pantsing of Seth Curry. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 24, 2018

Morris was reportedly fined $15,000 for “unsportsmanlike conduct” when he twice grabbed Curry’s uniform. At the time, the Wizards forward was not on the court.

He was seen trying to distract the Portland guard, who was lined up near the Wizards bench for a potential corner three-pointer. Curry batted Morris away on his first attempt and then threw his hands in the air.

After his second attempt, he ran the other way as live action continued on the court.

Markieff Morris grabbibg Seth Curry's shorts from the bench pic.twitter.com/CRwsFxm7IG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 23, 2018

The 29-year-old could have been solicited for a technical foul for interference with a player on the court if he was spotted during the incident, which would have potentially allowed the Trail Blazers to win the game.

Morris and Curry were briefly teammates on the Phoenix Suns in the 2014-2015 season. It’s unclear if the two were friendly during their time together. Regardless, Washington head coach Scott Brooks said he “didn’t like” what Morris did to Curry.

It was the sixth-largest fine of his professional career. He was fined $25,000 for contact with an official in April 2018.

