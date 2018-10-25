Secondary market prices for Clippers tickets drop 29% for 2018-19 season

With any luck, what the Los Angeles Clippers lack in big names, they’ll more than make up for in depth. The Clippers said goodbye to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, a big blow to putting up big names in lights, but look further — the Clippers have nearly a dozen players that can (and many that have) start on other NBA teams. That’s the beginning of a serious rebuild.

Fans aren’t quite ready to put their faith into the latest iteration of the Clippers — or maybe they’re spending their money to see LeBron James in a Lakers uniform. Either way, Clippers tickets are down down 29% against last season. Clippers tickets are the second cheapest since 2011, when TicketIQ.com began tracking data. The most expensive ticket of the decade was $221 2011-12, when the Clippers finished second in the Pacific Division, and the cheapest was $123 the following season, when they went on to win the division.

At $137, the cost of a Clippers ticket is currently the 18th most expensive in the NBA, down from an average of $194 and a No. 10 ranking last season. For a fan, that dip represents the opportunity to get a good seat at an NBA game for a great price. The most expensive ticket in the NBA is $463 for the Golden State Warriors.

Clippers season tickets are available through the team website, and season-ticket holders get access to exclusive team events and priority access to postseason tickets. Single-game tickets are available for most games through the Clippers primary market partner AXS, while the team directs fans to VividSeats for resale tickets. In addition, secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ.com has seats available for all games, many with the company’s Low Price Guarantee.

Of the top five most expensive Clippers game this season, four involve either the Lakers or Warriors. The fifth priciest game is March 11 vs. the Boston Celtics, for which the current average is $217.

Fans have driven the price of the other four games up over $300. The most expensive, according to TicketIQ.com, is January 31 against the Lakers, which is averaging $376. The April 5 Lakers game isn’t too far behind, with a current average asking price of $364. Fans can snag seats at either game on TicketIQ.com in Loge 111 on the floor at midcourt for between $569-$1,301, depending on what row for the first game or for as little as $90 in Upper Concourse 332, Row 11 for the April game.

It will be a bit cheaper to see the defending NBA champion Warriors, with average ticket prices at $356 on January 18 and $324 on November 12. Of course, if the Warriors are hot and the Clippers competitive, those prices could easily rise. On the primary market, seats for the November 12 Golden State Warriors game start at $100 while TicketIQ.com has floor seats available starting at $497.