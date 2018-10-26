DeMarcus Cousins ejected from Warriors-Knicks while in street clothes

Golden State Warriors big DeMarcus Cousins is no stranger to ejections. However, his ejection from Friday’s game was one of his strangest yet.

Demarcus Cousins has been ejected from tonight’s game for arguing with the referee. Btw, he is still inactive recovering from injury. pic.twitter.com/T7F2kQzjrh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 27, 2018

Cousins, who signed as a free agent with the NBA champs in the offseason, was thrown out of the game by referee Scott Foster.

Nothing unusual there, expect the big man isn’t dressing for games while he rehabs from an Achilles’ tendon injury suffered last season when he was on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mike Breen was on the call and said Cousins got into a heated argument with Foster — who had enough and told him to exit.