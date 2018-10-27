Big NBA names who attempted a comeback through the G League

Since the inception in 2001 of the National Basketball Development League (now simply known as G League), hundreds of players have used it as a way to earn a chance in the NBA. Among those, we can find veterans who lost their spot in the Association and tried to find their way back playing in small arenas for a few thousand bucks. We take a look back at very recognizable players who brought their game and their fame to the competition.

Baron Davis (2016)

Almost four years after suffering a gruesome injury in a playoff game with the Knicks, the veteran point guard made a brief return with the Delaware 86ers, where he played six games. Davis, who does work as TV analyst and actor, competed again in the Big3 last summer.

Antoine Walker (2010-2012)

The three-time All-Star made a surprising return to the courts after two years away from basketball. His money troubles took him to the Idaho Stampede, looking for an NBA call-up that never materialized. In his second and final G League season, he averaged 9.5 while shooting only 36.1 percent.

Anthony Bennett (2017-present)

Considered one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history, the No. 1 pick of the 2013 draft is still attempting a NBA comeback using the G League. After an uneventful year in Maine, he’ll play this season for the Clippers affiliate in Ontario, California.