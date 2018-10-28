10 things you may not know about Andrew Wiggins

1. His mother won two silver medals at the 1984 Olympics in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

2. In July 2013, he said he would like to play for the Raptors.

3. He’s only played one major tournament with Canada: The FIBA Americas in 2015 where the Canadian National Team finished third behind Venezuela.

4. Then Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper attended his first Raptors game to watch him play.

5. His PER is a league-average 15.0 so far in the NBA.

6. His brother Nick has played pro ball in the D-League, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Macedonia.

7. He thinks basketball is bigger than hockey in Toronto now.

8. He broke with his agency before officially signing a max deal with Minnesota.

9. He was the sixth youngest player to score 6,000 points.

10. He roots against the Cavs.

