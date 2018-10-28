Ty Lue could earn up to $15 million on contract buyout from the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday afternoon. He still had quite a bit of money left on his contract.

After winning the NBA championship back in 2016, Lue signed a contract extension worth $35 million over five years with the first four seasons fully guaranteed.

Whether this was a flat rate or one front-loaded predicated on coaching LeBron James was not immediately clear.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue still had $15 million remaining on his contract. The fifth year was a team option, which means that Lue was likely paid somewhere around $7.5 million for the rest of this year and again for all of next season.

Ty Lue had approximately $15M left on his Cavaliers contract, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

