James Posey is candidate for interim coach of the Cavs, per Windhorst

After the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Ty Lue six games into the season, the organization is now looking for an interim head coach.

Larry Drew just said he was not the interim coach of the Cavs. The team of course said he was yesterday. He’s calling himself the ‘voice’ and said he wants security from the organization to be the head coach — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 29, 2018

While the franchise immediately named Larry Drew their interim head coach, both sides are currently “working through” what that means. Drew would still be guaranteed the rest of his contract, worth more than $1 million, regardless of whether he accepts the gig.

Brian Windhorst believes that the Cavaliers need Drew more than he needs them. Drew only has one year left on his contract, but apparently he wants a long-term commitment (and he will get paid even if he leaves the organization).

Windhorst was asked who would take over if Drew is not offered the job (via ESPN):

“Jim Boylen had been an assistant coach several times in his career… He left the staff. If he were still there, I would have said him. I actually think there is a possibility that they would maybe go to James Posey.”

Cleveland parted ways with assistant coach Damon Jones on Sunday as well, leaving the pickings relatively slim for the organization to hire from within.

Posey is joined on the coaching staff by assistants Mike Longabardi, Mike Gerrity and Dan Geriot. The former player would presumably have the most clout among these candidates.

During his playing career, Posey was a two-time NBA champion. He’s been with the organization since 2013, first as an assistant in the G League. When the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016, Posey was an assistant coach.