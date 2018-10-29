Rasheed Wallace came to practice to help Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

Rasheed Wallace, a four-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion, was recently asked to help the New York Knicks – particularly rookie big man Mitchell Robinson.

SEE IT: Rasheed Wallace brings the 🔥 to #Knicks practice — and teaches Mitchell Robinson some lessons. More via @SBondyNYDN » https://t.co/nLG0B8y8PN pic.twitter.com/7IdO2qoafy — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) October 28, 2018

Wallace, 44, spent 16 years in the NBA and his final season as a pro was with the Knicks before retiring in 2013. He was then an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons the following season, so Wallace is no stranger to running a practice.

During his playing career, he led the league in rebounding in 2002 and 2005. He was reportedly at New York’s practice to help with defense and communication on both ends of the court. Pat Sullivan, who is an assistant coach for the Knicks, coached Wallace as an assistant in 2004-05.

Here is what Robinson, said about working with Sheed (via NY Daily News):

“He pushed me to talk more on defense. I have a tendency to be a little quiet. And him, he brings it.”

According to the story, Wallace reportedly yelled: “Mitchell, you suck!” to test Robinson’s poise.

Always known as one of the most vocal players in basketball, it’s no surprise to see the former Detroit star was brought in to help the young Knicks core. Wallace is expected to return to practice again later this week.

Rasheed Wallace working out with the Knicks bigs today. Gotta get this man a head coaching job somewhere. pic.twitter.com/FEfREDwvJP — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2018

Related Amir Johnson thinks Rasheed Wallace said to drink beer to gain weight