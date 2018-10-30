Dragan Bender can be a decent asset because of an impressive jump shot

The Phoenix Suns are declining the fourth-year option on Dragan Bender, meaning the former No. 4 pick can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Story filed to ESPN: Suns declining 4th-year option on former No. 4 overall pick Dragan Bender. He tells ESPN: "Of course I wish they picked up the option, but I am not going to let this stop me from reaching my goals. I am 20 and I will keep working to make it in this league…" — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2018

Bender, who was a lottery selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, can still re-sign with the organization during the offseason. But the news today makes his value an interesting topic, considering he will likely hit the open market as either a trade chip or in free agency. Despite being a poor offensive presence near the rim for someone his size, he has shown he is a solid shooter.

Last season, the 7-foot-1 big man averaged 1.13 points per possession on jump shots. This ranked Top 20 among all forwards (minimum: 100 possessions) last season. He averaged 1.18 PPP on jumpers from three-point range, which finished in the 80th percentile among everyone in the NBA.

Bender has proven himself as an above-average three-point shooter, especially on non-corner shots from long range. The Phoenix big connected on 87-of-239 (36.4 percent) of these attempts, which ranked Top 10 among second-year players (minimum: 85 attempts) last season.

Most often used as a spot-up shooter, he was fairly effective on his catch-and-shoot opportunities for Phoenix. He averaged 1.15 PPP on this play type, which was in the 75th percentile.

Unfortunately for his development, however, Bender has struggled quite a bit on jump shots off the dribble. The former lottery pick is shooting just 6-for-22 (27.2 percent) on jump shots off the dribble since coming into the league, per Synergy.

It’s no promise that this aspect of his game will ever improve. But the 20-year-old is still very young and if a shooting coach sees his potential, he would still be worth taking a flier on moving forward in this league. No team can ever have too many solid shooters.

Dragan Bender makes life really really difficult for offensive players. If that jump shot ever starts going in….. — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) October 26, 2017