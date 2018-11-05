Ranking the 20 greatest players to play for the Warriors: Who's No. 1?

20. LATRELL SPREWELL



Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

A controversial player squeaks into the list. Latrell Sprewell would likely have moved up in this class except for … the moment he lost it and choked PJ Carlesimo on Dec. 1, 1997. “I wasn’t choking P.J. that hard,” Sprewell said on ’60 Minutes.’ “I mean, he could breathe.” The quote still draws gasps. It leaves an indelible stain on a 13-year career that saw the 6-foot-5 shooting guard average 18 ppg.