Podcast: Five NBA players surfacing the most in trade rumors recently

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina discuss five NBA players who have surfaced the most in trade rumors over the past two weeks. Frank wrote an article on this topic and we went more in-depth on each player, analyzing each situation and some possible suitors for each individual. Time-stamps are below!

6:05: The first player we discuss is Philadelphia 76ers point guard TJ McConnell. We break down why his name is in the rumor mill right now, where he could land and if he could realistically get dealt.

11:05: Next, we discuss Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love. We break down why he’s surfacing in trade rumors, where he could land and if he could realistically get dealt after signing a big extension over the summer.

14:25: Miami Heat swingman Josh Richardson is the next player whose name has surfaced the most, primarily because of the Jimmy Butler talks. We discuss his terrific play thus far and what his future holds.

21:05: Another Cleveland Cavalier made the top-5: JR Smith. He flat out told a reporter that he wants to be traded, which is guaranteed to land you on HoopsHype’s Rumor page. We discuss Smith’s possible suitors and why the final year of contract makes him easier to move. We also discuss all of the drama in Cleveland right now.

27:00: Finally, the No. 1 name mentioned in trade reports over the past two weeks is, of course, Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler. Frank and I discuss how a Butler trade will likely play out, which deal makes the most sense and much more.

35:00: Discussing some players like Bradley Beal and Kyle Korver who have been mentioned in trade rumors recently but just missed the cut. They’ll likely be in the next episode.

Be sure to keep checking HoopsHype’s Rumors page for the latest reports and rumblings.

This episode is brought to you by Hims. If you’re starting to lose your hair, the doctors at ForHims.com are here to help. They’ll send you a prescription medication to fight your hair loss. They have a special for our listeners: Go to ForHims.com/Hype and you’ll get a $5 trial month.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.