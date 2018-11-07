2019 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: Here's the pulse at the start of the NCAA season

As another season of college basketball begins, many of the top experts have updated their big boards for the 2019 NBA Draft.
We looked at projections from NBADraft.net, ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and Sporting News to help provide an idea of who to watch as the 2019 NBA Draft approaches. While this doesn’t factor team fit, it can be a helpful resource to monitor as the stocks on certain players rise and fall.
Keep in mind that this list will have significant variance depending on the play of both college and international prospects. Others not yet mentioned could find their way with strong play or a new development to their game scouts and executives had not yet discovered.
For now, however, the second edition of this project offers some interesting insight into how the top folks in the game view the upcoming draft class. It’s fascinating, for example, that current Duke teammates RJ Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson are slated to be three of the first four picks in the draft.
The most notable prospect who is skyrocketing on boards is currently USC freshman guard Kevin Porter, jumping up 35 spots to No. 14 overall since our first edition published in June 2018.
Another interesting name is Murray State guard Ja Morant, who was not listed back in June but now ranks No. 16 overall. Villanova forward Eric Paschall jumped from No. 63 to No. 23, basically from likely undrafted to a potential first rounder.
On the flip side, Maryland big man Bruno Fernando was considered a potential lottery pick who has fallen into the second round while Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett was a fringe first-rounder who is now considered unlikely to hear his name called on draft night.
Outside of the United States, meanwhile, international players have not fared well in recent big boards and mocks. The only two international prospects projected to be first-round picks are currently Sekou Doumbouya (France) and Luka Samanic (Croatia) and both players fell a few spots in our newest rankings.
Paul Eboua (Cameroon) and Vanja Marinkovic (Serbia) were both added. But it’s worth mentioning that David Okeke (Italy), Tadas Sedekerskis (Lithuania), Amine Noua (France), Borisa Simanic (Serbia), Karim Jallow (Germany) and Gabriel Galvanini (Brazil) all dropped out of the list.
We will continue to post new results as more mock drafts are released and the 2019 NBA Draft nears. Expect plenty of changes to this list over the course of the year.
Draft, DunkWire, Evergreen, Featured, Top, Adam Mokoka, Admiral Schofield, Amine Noua, Andrew Nembhard, Aric Holman, Ashton Hagans, Austin Wiley, Barry Brown, Bennie Boatwright, Bol Bol, Borisa Simanic, Brandon Randolph, Brian Bowen, Bruno Fernando, Caleb Martin, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Reddish, Carsen Edwards, Charles Bassey, Charles Matthews, Chase Jeter, Coby White, Cody Martin, D'Marcus Simonds, Daniel Gafford, Darius Bazley, Darius Garland, David Okeke, De'Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, Dedric Lawson, Dewan Huell, Donta Hall, EJ Montgomery, Eric Paschall, Fletcher Magee, Frank Howard, Gabriel Galvanini, Goga Bitadze, Herb Jones, Isaiah Roby, Ja Morant, Jalen Hudson, Jalen Lecque, Jalen McDaniels, Jalen Smith, James Palmer, James Thompson, Jarrett Culver, Jarrey Foster, Jarron Cumberland, Jaylen Hands, Jaylen Hoard, Jaylen Nowell, Jericho Sims, John Petty, Jon Elmore, Jontay Porter, Jordan Poole, Josh Reaves, Karim Jallow, Keldon Johnson, Kellan Grady, Kenny Wooten, Kerwin Roach II, Kevin Porter, Killian Tillie, Kris Wilkes, Ky Bowman, Lagerald Vick, Lamar Peters, Lamont West, Lindell Wigginton, Louis King, Luguentz Dort, Luka Samanic, Markis McDuffie, Marko Simonovic, Markus Howard, Marques Bolden, Matisse Thybulle, Matt Morgan, Max Strus, Milik Yarbrough, Nassir Little, Nazreon Reid, Nick Richards, Nick Weatherspoon, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, Paul Eboua, PJ Washington, Quentin Grimes, Reid Travis, RJ Barrett, Rob Edwards, Robert Franks, Romeo Langford, Rui Hachimura, Sagaba Konate, Sekou Doumbouya, Shakur Juiston, Shamorie Ponds, Simi Shittu, Tadas Sedekerskis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Terance Mann, Terence Davis, Tre Jones, Tremont Waters, Ty Jerome, Tyler Cook, Tyler Herro, Tyus Battle, Udoka Azubuike, Vanja Marinkovic, Xavier Sneed, Zach Norvell, Zion Williamson
Comments