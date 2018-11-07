2019 aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: Here's the pulse at the start of the NCAA season

As another season of college basketball begins, many of the top experts have updated their big boards for the 2019 NBA Draft.

We looked at projections from NBADraft.net, ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and Sporting News to help provide an idea of who to watch as the 2019 NBA Draft approaches. While this doesn’t factor team fit, it can be a helpful resource to monitor as the stocks on certain players rise and fall.

Keep in mind that this list will have significant variance depending on the play of both college and international prospects. Others not yet mentioned could find their way with strong play or a new development to their game scouts and executives had not yet discovered.

For now, however, the second edition of this project offers some interesting insight into how the top folks in the game view the upcoming draft class. It’s fascinating, for example, that current Duke teammates RJ Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson are slated to be three of the first four picks in the draft.

The most notable prospect who is skyrocketing on boards is currently USC freshman guard Kevin Porter, jumping up 35 spots to No. 14 overall since our first edition published in June 2018.

Another interesting name is Murray State guard Ja Morant, who was not listed back in June but now ranks No. 16 overall. Villanova forward Eric Paschall jumped from No. 63 to No. 23, basically from likely undrafted to a potential first rounder.

On the flip side, Maryland big man Bruno Fernando was considered a potential lottery pick who has fallen into the second round while Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett was a fringe first-rounder who is now considered unlikely to hear his name called on draft night.

Top 3 european players in attendance at the BWB Global Camp: Sekou Doumbouya, Luka Samanic and Kilian Hayes. Hayes won't even be eligible for next year's draft. — NBADraftProspects (@draftprosnba) February 8, 2018

Outside of the United States, meanwhile, international players have not fared well in recent big boards and mocks. The only two international prospects projected to be first-round picks are currently Sekou Doumbouya (France) and Luka Samanic (Croatia) and both players fell a few spots in our newest rankings.

Paul Eboua (Cameroon) and Vanja Marinkovic (Serbia) were both added. But it’s worth mentioning that David Okeke (Italy), Tadas Sedekerskis (Lithuania), Amine Noua (France), Borisa Simanic (Serbia), Karim Jallow (Germany) and Gabriel Galvanini (Brazil) all dropped out of the list.

We will continue to post new results as more mock drafts are released and the 2019 NBA Draft nears. Expect plenty of changes to this list over the course of the year.