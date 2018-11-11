Podcast: Breaking down the Jimmy Butler trade between Sixers, Wolves

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is once again joined by his colleague Frank Urbina. They discuss the blockbuster deal that sent Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick. They break down the deal for both teams and answer listen-submitted questions related to the trade. Time-stamps are below.

2:00: Alex and Frank give their initial reaction to the trade and how surprised they were that Philadelphia landed Butler despite barely being mentioned as a possible suitor throughout this saga.

2:55: When Butler first requested a trade and shared his list of preferred destinations, Philadelphia wasn’t named. This, coupled with the fact that Butler clashed with young players in Chicago and Minnesota, led to reports that the Sixers weren’t interested in pursuing Butler. Were these reports false? Were they smokescreens? Or did Philadelphia have a change of heart?

5:45: Frank breaks down how the Sixers have struggled to start the season and how that may have changed their stance on pursuing Butler, especially with other potential contenders in the Eastern Conference playing so well.

8:40: Alex and Frank analyze this trade for Philadelphia, discussing how Butler fits with the Sixers’ cornerstones: Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. They also discuss slight ways that Embiid and Simmons can tweak their game to be even more effective alongside Butler.

12:50: Just like in Minnesota, Butler (who is 29 years old) is much older than the rest of the core pieces; Embiid is 24, Simmons is 22 and Markelle Fultz is 20. Should the Sixers be concerned that Butler may butt heads with another young core if they don’t have the same sense of urgency or intense approach as him?

14:45: There’s no question that the Sixers got better with this move, but it feels like they still need to add some more shooting. Last week, Frank wrote an article that explained why Kyle Korver would be a perfect target for Philly. He elaborates on this, explaining why the marriage would be perfect.

16:55: One knock on Butler has been his intense approach and win-at-all-costs mindset, which has caused issues with teammates in the past. Alex and Frank discuss why this mentality may actually be welcomed in Philadelphia.

19:35: Alex and Frank give credit to Sam Hinkie for discovering Covington when he was just a G League standout who had only appeared in seven NBA games. He also deserves props for taking a chance on Saric, despite concerns that he wouldn’t come to the U.S. for a bit. The fact that Philly traded those two players for Butler and has a fearsome Big Three just three seasons after winning 10 games is proof that The Process worked. Also, Brett Brown deserves a ton of credit for staying sane early in his tenure when the losses piled up and for developing these young players into difference-makers.

22:00: Despite landing Butler, some players around the NBA aren’t buying Sixers stock yet. Alex relays some conversations he had with players shortly after the trade. It certainly seems like players around the league feel Philly is a still a piece or two away from being a legitimate contender.

23:10: What other moves could be coming for the Sixers? Will they trade for a shooter? Will they try to add bought-out veterans once again, which worked very well for them last year with Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli? Alex and Frank discuss where Philadelphia goes from here (and why they’ll be an attractive destination for bought-out players).

24:10: As of right now, where do the Sixers rank in the Eastern Conference? Are they better than the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics?

27:10: It’s worth noting that Philadelphia will still have significant cap space next summer, even with Embiid’s big contract and Butler’s inevitable payday. Remember, Simmons is still on his rookie-scale contract. Barring some moves, the Sixers won’t have max cap space; however, they will have enough money to add some key complementary pieces next offseason.

32:10: Alex and Frank analyze this trade for Minnesota. They think this package indicates that Tom Thibodeau got his way, landing win-now players as opposed to first-round picks and young projects. Also, how will Covington and Saric fit in Minnesota and what can we expect from the Wolves going forward?

34:05: Alex and Frank argue that the Miami package was better than Philadelphia’s, especially since it reportedly included Josh Richardson, who is playing terrific basketball as of late. However, it seems Pat Riley was fed up with the Wolves’ negotiating and how they handled this process.

37:40: Covington is extremely underrated and should fit really well in Minnesota. As for Saric, it’ll be interesting to see how he’s used. Last year, Trevor Booker came on The HoopsHype Podcast and raved about Saric, going so far as to say that Saric has All-Star potential. Could we see Saric break out in Minnesota?

39:40: Alex and Frank discuss Justin Patton’s inclusion in this deal and whether he can amount to anything for Philadelphia. Keep in mind, Patton is only 21 years old and he was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, so perhaps he could eventually become a contributor for the Sixers.

41:50: Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs this year? Right now, they are 4-9 (which is the second-worst record in the Western Conference). Even if they don’t make the postseason, that’s okay! This squad is still so young and in their developmental stage, so there’s no need to rush this.

48:50: Does this move force Ben Simmons to improve his post game and off-ball movement?

49:42: Who are some potential buyout candidates that the Sixers could eventually pursue? At this point in the season, it’s extremely difficult to project, but Alex and Frank name several possibilities who come to mind.

55:45: Butler is 29 years old, which is much older than the Sixers’ other stars. However, what may be even more concerning than the age gap are all of the NBA miles on Butler’s body. A number of Coach Thibodeau’s players have broken down earlier than expected. That has to be a legitimate concern for the Sixers if they’re about to give Butler an enormous, five-year deal.

59:57: How will this move affect Karl-Anthony Towns going forward? One listener commented that Towns has been “pouting” all season. Can we expect to see Towns return to pre-Butler form and get his confidence back?

1:07:00: Alex and Frank predict which seed the Sixers will end up earning in the Eastern Conference. Also, they discuss the Top-5 teams in each conference and whether the East or West is better at the moment.

