DeMar DeRozan found out Raptors traded him while at Jack in the Box

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan was completely blindsided when the Toronto Raptors traded him over the offseason.

DeRozan just finished watching a movie when he heard the news about getting traded



He then spent two hours in a parking lot https://t.co/PzQ2ADdfRF pic.twitter.com/uNnVAHmUNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2018

The 29-year-old wing told Jonathan Abrams about how his evening turned quite bizarre after learning of the trade (via Bleacher Report):

“DeRozan found out about the trade after getting out of a screening of The Equalizer 2, featuring Denzel Washington. Upon leaving the movie theater in Los Angeles late into the night, he checked his phone … He was hungry, so he went to get something to eat at a Jack in the Box. In the parking lot, he got the call telling him he had just been traded to San Antonio. ‘It just caught me off guard,’ he says. ‘I sat in the Jack in the Box parking lot for, like, two hours just trying to process it all, like just trying to process the whole thing, and it just tripped me out honestly, just trying to figure it out, but that’s how I found out. Midnight, sitting in the Jack in the Box parking lot for about two hours till I went home.'”

According to DeRozan, he was surprised by how many missed calls he had. But he was hungry, so he went to get food at the nearest Jack in the Box. When he got around to checking his phone, he saw the messages and quickly realized he had been traded from the only team he had ever played for in his nine-year NBA career.

He spent the next few hours in the parking lot at Jack in the Box, thinking about everything and coming to terms with what just happened.

Since entering the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan had been considered a face of the franchise for the Raptors. That chapter of his life came to an end so abruptly and unexpectedly that he didn’t know what to do, so he sat in an empty parking lot, reminiscing about his time in Toronto and thinking about his future in San Antonio.