Ranking the 10 best players acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers via trade

The Philadelphia 76ers made it official Monday. Jimmy Butler is theirs. They now have him to go with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in pursuit of a championship. This is far from the first time the 76ers have swung for a big name. Sometimes it works and as you will see sometimes it doesn’t.

10. ANDREW BYNUM (FROM LAKERs, 2012)

Andrew Bynum was acquired by the 76ers in a multi-team trade on Aug. 10, 2012. He never played a game for them after injuring his knee while bowling, of all things. The deal can still haunt Philly as the player it sent to Denver was Andre Iguodala, who became part of the nucleus of Golden State’s championship dynasty. The Sixers had reason to have high hopes for Bynum, a two-time NBA champ in Los Angeles and once an All-Star. However, it was not to be and he moved on to Cleveland and Indiana for a grand total of 26 games before retiring in 2013-14. It was recently reported Bynum is mulling a comeback at age 30.