Have the Kings underutilized rookie big man Marvin Bagley III?

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III has looked sharp when he’s gotten a chance to play at the NBA level. Should the Kings consider giving him a bigger role?

Yahoo Sources: There’s growing discord between Sacramento Kings and Dave Joerger that could eventually lead to change. https://t.co/THzErzZt8D — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 18, 2018

According to a report from Chris Haynes, the front office believes that the big man should be on the court more often (via Yahoo Sports):

“There is a call from within the franchise for Bagley to receive more minutes, sources said. Bagley — who sources said was projected internally to be among the starting forwards before the season — is critical to the organization’s future.”

While it’s hard to imagine such a discrepancy would cost head coach Dave Joerger his job considering the unexpectedly high on-court success that the organization has had to start the season, Bagley could certainly benefit from more time on the court.

The organization issued a statement from general manager Vlade Divac:

“Dave has our full support and confidence. We continue to work together to develop our young core and compete.”

Below, we broke down Bagley’s playing time compared to the other rookies from his class who play a similar position.

He is averaging just 22.3 minutes per game to start his professional career. That means nine other rookies have had more playing time than he has had thus far.

Bagley has averaged 32.0 touches per game, with five other players on his own team getting more total looks than he has had. He has not been a focal point for their offense.

For further context, he has received just 18.4 passes per game, which is also behind six of his teammates. The big man has finished 12.9 possessions per game, according to Synergy Sports.

We have previously written about his success in a transition offense, which will help him adjust to the pace of the modern NBA.

Sacramento, however, has played significantly better when Nemanja Bjelica is their power forward next to big man Willie Cauley-Stein.