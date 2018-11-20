Jae Crowder has not made an unassisted jump shot so far this season

Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder has carved out a solid role on the team, but it’s certainly not as a shot creator for himself or for his teammates.

His assist rate (8.5 percent) is among the lowest of anyone on Utah’s roster. Meanwhile, every single jump shot (40) that Crowder has made for the Jazz this season has come from an assist by a teammate — including all 34 of his three-pointers.

Tom Ziller wrote about this sensation in a column back in 2013 (via SB Nation):

“Some players are superior at getting good looks at the basket for teammates and themselves. Be it through quickness and agility, excellent ball-handling skills, passing, aggressiveness, lack of conscience or, in most cases, some combination of all of the above, these players get off clean looks. Other players, due to lack of the above attributes, create less frequently. Of those, some may rely on a creator to set up the shot.”

As such, it’s not surprising to learn that Crowder has always required assists on his long-distance shot. According to Cleaning the Glass, at least 90 percent of his total three-pointers have been assisted during each season he has played in the league.

Others who have had 100 percent of their total jump shots assisted thus far include Langston Galloway (33), Allen Crabbe (29), Jared Dudley (25), Jonas Jerebko (24) and Davis Bertans (24).

Crowder leads the pack with all 40 of his jumpers coming from an assist. He has made just five pull-up field goals, but leads Utah with 29 catch-and-shoot field goals. When watching the Jazz, one can expect Crowder to only hit his jump shots if he receives a good pass.