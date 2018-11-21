Montrezl Harrell has been absolutely dominant in pick-and-roll offense

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell has been among the most efficient players when the team has run a pick-and-roll offense.

Montrezl Harrell has been the NBA’s best roller this season. That’s not an opinion. That’s a fact that the numbers back up. I spoke with Trez, his teammates and coaches and broke down film on why he’s so effective at rolling @TheAthleticLA: https://t.co/ir2M7rGf4s — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 19, 2018

Jovan Buha wrote a fascinating article about how Harrell has been exceptional on these opportunities (via The Athletic)

“Clippers coaches and scouts cite Harrell’s long reach — he has a 7-foot-4 wingspan that compensates for his undersized 6-foot-8 frame — and unusually large mitts as the reasons he is able to catch passes through traffic and in the air with the best of them.”

Harrell is producing 1.54 points per possession as the roll man in a pick-and-roll offense this season, which ranks in the 98th percentile among all players in the NBA, per Synergy Sports.

The big man has averaged 4.1 points per game on this play type, which ranks Top 10 in the league despite the fact he has averaged just 24.3 minutes per game. As he continues to excel, people around the league have started to take note.

Buha spoke to several players on the team about how effective Harrell has been when rolling to the basket. Clippers rookie Jerome Robinson told him that Harrell almost always dunks on this play type.

According to Basketball-Reference, the big man currently ranks Top 10 in dunks despite significantly less playing time than the competition. Most have come when he’s in the pick-and-roll.

Harrell was the second-most effective player on this play type (minimum: 100 possessions) last season as well, per Synergy. It’s helped him become one of the most efficient players in the league. He is a valuable asset for the Clippers, especially considering his bargain $6,000,000 salary.