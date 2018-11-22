Bobby Marks on front-office experience, media transition, trade talks, 2019 free agency and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. They discuss his time working in the Brooklyn Nets’ front office, media transition, the Washington Wizards’ trade options, which star player surfaces in trade talks next, the 2019 free-agency period and more. Time-stamps are below!

2:10: Bobby discusses his transition to the media world after spending 20 years working in the NBA.

5:10: What is Bobby’s stress level now that he’s working at ESPN and no longer working in a front office?

8:15: Bobby talks about the anxiety over job security that comes with working in a front office and how that can impact moves.

10:15: Former Brooklyn Nets GM Billy King has talked about constantly revisiting the team’s infamous trade with the Boston Celtics. Bobby, who was the Nets’ assistant general manager at the time, talks about this deal and how things could’ve played out differently.

13:00: What advice would Bobby give to someone who wants work in an NBA front office?

14:10: Bobby talks about whether he’d ever go back to a front-office position again.

16:20: Bobby discusses what it’s like working for ESPN and how his life has changed since becoming a well-known analyst on such a big platform.

19:18: The Washington Wizards are having a lot of trade discussions right now. What are their options, and how much do the contracts of John Wall and Otto Porter affect their talks? Is Bradley Beal the guy most likely to get dealt?

24:50: At what points throughout the year do trade talks typically get more serious?

27:00: Who gets traded first: Bradley Beal or Kevin Love?

29:50: Aside from Wall, Beal and Love, who is the next star that will become available via trade?

32:55: Bobby discusses the biggest bargain contracts around the NBA.

35:00: How does the 2019 free-agent market compare to this past summer’s market (which was extremely dry)? Many players signed one-year deals, so what impact does that have on next year?

38:15: All of the top players signed very early this past offseason. Was that a coincidence or is that trend likely to continue moving forward?

41:05: Teams are very hesitant to trade first-round picks these days. Why is that and how has it affected discussions?

