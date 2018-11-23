You may not know these NBA legends played overseas

Over the last decades, many basketball greats have made the jump to the NBA coming from international leagues. But other legendary hoopers went the opposite way at the tail end of their careers – sometimes trying to cash in some extra checks, others looking for a way back into the NBA or just to enjoy a different brand of basketball.

The experience wasn’t always great, and some of those NBA legends had only brief appearances overseas. But others had the chance to dominate in foreign countries despite being way deep into their 30s.

Without further ado, let’s get into it…

Allen Iverson (Turkey)

After a failed second stint with the Sixers, “The Answer” tried to return to form in Europe signing a two-year contract with Turkish club Besiktas. The experience only lasted 10 games before returning to the United States with a calf injury.