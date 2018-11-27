USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors

It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Especially big men. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair once he returns.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude. 
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
18.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Knocking down a career-best 39.5 percent from three. 
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg

His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Elite rebounder and outside shooter for a center. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.4 ppg, 13.6 rpg

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Excellent screen-setter, who is really helping Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith shine.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
15.2 ppg, 12.0 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.3 ppg, 14.1 rpg

Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Leading the league in blocks per game and even spacing the floor a bit this season. 
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg

Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Has really found his niche as a sub-20-minute-nightly big man who dominates against second units and only starts when facing more traditional centers.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $24,256,725
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago
4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg

After a tough year-and-a-half in Dallas, has bounced back nicely coming off the bench for the Thunder. Athletic big man. Performs best on the defensive end and as a rim-runner on offense.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $1,757,429
Career Earnings: $20,274,757
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Having trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performs well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $18,698,237

Uncategorized

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home