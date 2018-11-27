NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Especially big men. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair once he returns.
2. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude.
3. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
18.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Knocking down a career-best 39.5 percent from three.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg
His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Elite rebounder and outside shooter for a center.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.4 ppg, 13.6 rpg
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Excellent screen-setter, who is really helping Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith shine.
6. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
15.2 ppg, 12.0 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.3 ppg, 14.1 rpg
Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Leading the league in blocks per game and even spacing the floor a bit this season.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg
Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Has really found his niche as a sub-20-minute-nightly big man who dominates against second units and only starts when facing more traditional centers.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat.
10. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
11. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
12. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago
4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
13. Nerlens Noel
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg
After a tough year-and-a-half in Dallas, has bounced back nicely coming off the bench for the Thunder. Athletic big man. Performs best on the defensive end and as a rim-runner on offense.
14. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
15. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Having trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performs well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
