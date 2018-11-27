NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
21.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
A high-scoring guard who has improved upon his distribution skills since joining the Celtics. Looks to be 100 percent back from the knee injury that hampered him last season, so a max deal should be in his future.
|
2. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
28.2 ppg, 6.6 apg
|
For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. Now that he’s playing at an even higher level, that will undoubtedly change next offseason.
|
3. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA.
|
4. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.3 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
Good point-guard defender and has become a more efficient scorer. Making over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time. Playing the best winning basketball of his career.
|
5. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them with aplomb.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
17.8 ppg, 5.5 apg
|
Finally starting to put it all together on a consistent basis. A lead guard that uses his jumper and slippery dribbling to score, and who is an underrated distributor.
|
7. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
|
8. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
19.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best 47.8 percent from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
|
One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Uses his size and length at the lead-guard spot to get buckets. If he keeps hitting threes at an above-average rate, he’ll continue to thrive.
|
10. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.9 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Has struggled to find a rhythm this season. Can still run an offense and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
|
11. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
13.0 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
|
12. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
6.9 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
|
13. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
|
Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
|
14. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.4 apg
|
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
|
15. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
|
16. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
14.8 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Can play either guard spot effectively. Has blossomed into a knock-down three-point shooter.
|
17. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.7 ppg, 5.3 apg
|
Injury troubles have plagued him this season. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets
Comments