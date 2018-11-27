USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
21.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

A high-scoring guard who has improved upon his distribution skills since joining the Celtics. Looks to be 100 percent back from the knee injury that hampered him last season, so a max deal should be in his future.
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
28.2 ppg, 6.6 apg

For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. Now that he’s playing at an even higher level, that will undoubtedly change next offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.3 ppg, 6.2 apg

Good point-guard defender and has become a more efficient scorer. Making over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time. Playing the best winning basketball of his career. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them with aplomb. 
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
17.8 ppg, 5.5 apg

Finally starting to put it all together on a consistent basis. A lead guard that uses his jumper and slippery dribbling to score, and who is an underrated distributor. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.5 apg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
19.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best 47.8 percent from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Uses his size and length at the lead-guard spot to get buckets. If he keeps hitting threes at an above-average rate, he’ll continue to thrive.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $4,641,095
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.9 ppg, 4.2 apg

Has struggled to find a rhythm this season. Can still run an offense and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
13.0 ppg, 7.6 apg

Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
6.9 ppg, 4.2 apg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets

Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.4 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
14.8 ppg, 3.2 apg

Can play either guard spot effectively. Has blossomed into a knock-down three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.7 ppg, 5.3 apg

Injury troubles have plagued him this season. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home